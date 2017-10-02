Sarasota teens reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for two teenagers, a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, who may be headed to Arkansas, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Gwyneth Dotson is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair dyed red at the tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a sleeveless shirt with "1975" written across it and a black or maroon hoodie.
Tyler McKenna is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes who was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
Both were last seen on the 3500 block of Central Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-364-7338.
Below is the criteria for a statewide Missing Child Alert:
- The child must be under 18 years of age.
- The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.
- Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.
- The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.
