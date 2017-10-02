Sarasota teens reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for two teenagers, a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, who may be headed to Arkansas, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Gwyneth Dotson is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair dyed red at the tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a sleeveless shirt with "1975" written across it and a black or maroon hoodie.

Tyler McKenna is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes who was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Both were last seen on the 3500 block of Central Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-364-7338.

Below is the criteria for a statewide Missing Child Alert:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.

The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.

