WTSP
Close

Sarasota woman disappears after reported medical emergency

WTSP 6:06 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

Sarasota police need your help to find a woman last heard from early Wednesday morning

They say Candice Jones texted friends from the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota a little after midnight that she was having a possible medical emergency.   She hadn't been seen since Tuesday night at 10:30 in the 500 block of melody at around

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black yoga-style long pants.  

If you know where she may be, please call Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

 

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories