Sarasota woman disappears after reported medical emergency

Sarasota police need your help to find a woman last heard from early Wednesday morning

They say Candice Jones texted friends from the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota a little after midnight that she was having a possible medical emergency. She hadn't been seen since Tuesday night at 10:30 in the 500 block of melody at around

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black yoga-style long pants.

If you know where she may be, please call Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199.

