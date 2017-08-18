Saturday's Powerball jackpot now up to a whopping $535M

No one won Wednesday, so now the fifth biggest Powerball jackpot ever is up for grabs this weekend.

The estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s drawing is now at $535 million. You can also win lower prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

“As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, it helps the Lottery achieve our mission of maximizing contributions to education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell. “With every ticket purchased, players have the opportunity to win a prize of life-changing magnitude while benefitting Florida’s students and schools.”

Florida has had 12 Powerball jackpot winners to date. Will we have a 13th this weekend?

Saturday’s drawing will be at 10:59pm our time. Tickets have to be bought by 10pm that night.

