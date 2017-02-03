St. Petersburg, Fl – If you like action and speed, then the Bradenton Area River Regatta on Saturday, February 4th is a perfect fit.

There will be powerboat and personal watercraft racing on the Manatee River and you can view the action from both Bradenton and Palmetto. “On the water it’s essentially non-stop all day long,” says the regatta’s Michael Dongilli. “If you have a need for speed, you’re definitely going to have it fulfilled at this event.”

There are also other free activities on the river banks. “It really is a full, family event. Whatever your taste is for entertainment, we’ve got it covered,” Dongilli says. Bands will be performing all day, there are XPOGO and BMX stunt shows, and also inflatable fun zones for the kids.

The day ends with a fantastic fireworks display.

(© 2017 WTSP)