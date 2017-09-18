SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for message claiming to pay your electric bill!

TAMPA -- Amy Clark isn't just concerned. She’s angry

“Ridiculous,” she said. “We work all week to get what we get to earn all we have and then people sit there all day worrying how to scam people.”

The reason - a text from a relative

She got it Sunday, with the promise that by following the steps on Duke's website, they will pay your bills.

It's a simple enough process, too. Log onto Duke's official site. Go to payments, put in a certain routing number and you're done. Oh, except for where it asks for your Social Security number.

“That should be your flag,” said Clark.

Her instincts are right. We called Duke Energy. Not only had they never heard of the text. They guaranteed us they had no part in it whatsoever.

They added in an official statement that, "Duke Energy does not solicit personal information from customers."

So we can verify the text and its claim are "False" and potentially a scam. It’s news that upsets Clark more than it surprises her

“Don't fall into things like this,” she said.

She hopes by spreading the word, her relative may be the last victim.

Her hope is that sharing the message will stop any others from being victims.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





© 2017 WTSP-TV