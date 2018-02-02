SCAM ALERT | Get a call from someone claiming to be a deputy?

Scam alert (Photo: Getty Images)

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has a scam warning they want you to pay attention to. Apparently, someone claiming to be from their office is calling people.

The caller threatens to put them in jail if they don’t forward money to cover their warrant. Sheriff’s office officials want to remind you that they will never call you about warrants.

If you got one of those calls, call the Pasco Sheriff’s tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

