SCAM ALERT: Orlando PD warn of callers asking for donations to fallen officer fund

ORLANDO -- A warning about scammers soliciting people over the phone for donations for fallen Orlando police officer Lt. Debra Clayton was issued by the Orlando police.

They posted the alert Wednesday on Twitter but did not elaborate on how many people have been targeted by the callers.

There is one official fundraiser for Lt. Clayton's family through the GoFundMe site. So far, more than $58,000 has been raised, exceeding the original goal of $50,000.

Back on January 9, Master Sgt. Clayton was allegedly gunned down by suspect Markeith Loyd. Three days after she was laid to rest and posthumously promoted to lieutenant, Loyd was captured alive and will face trial in Clayton's and his girlfriend's shooting deaths.

