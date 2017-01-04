School bus crash reported in Riverview

10News viewer Manuel Ojay sent us this picture of the school bus crash in Riverview. (Photo: Manuel Ojay)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Following a day that saw three separate school bus crashes in Pinellas County, there was another bus crash Wednesday afternoon in Riverview.

The crash happened at 3:03 p.m. on U.S. Highway 41 at Gibsonton Drive between the bus and a S.U.V. The bus was reportedly carrying four children from an elementary school.

10News viewer Manuel Ojay sent us these pictures from the crash site.

10News viewer Manuel Ojay sent us photos from the crash site. (Photo: Manuel Ojay)

