School bus crash reported in Riverview

10News Staff , WTSP 3:41 PM. EST January 04, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Following a day that saw three separate school bus crashes in Pinellas County, there was another bus crash Wednesday afternoon in Riverview.

The crash happened at 3:03 p.m. on U.S. Highway 41 at Gibsonton Drive between the bus and a S.U.V. The bus was reportedly carrying four children from an elementary school.

10News viewer Manuel Ojay sent us these pictures from the crash site.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

