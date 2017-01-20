Multiple vehicles, school bus involved in Clearwater crash

School bus involved in Clearwater crash (Photo: WTSP)

An accident involving a school bus and multiple vehicles has shut down Sunset Point Road under U.S. Highway 19, Clearwater officials said.

Preliminary information indicates a Hyundai SUV that was northbound on the access road for U.S. 19 did not yield to a Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department vehicle responding to a call.

The rescue truck was eastbound on Sunset Point Road and was trying to turn left at the time of the collision. The fire vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens on.

That initial impact led to other collisions that involved seven vehicles, including a Pinellas County school bus.

There were 17 students onboard coming from Safety Harbor Middle School, a school district official said. None were injured.

Five patients, including two fire department employees, were taken to three different hospitals. The fire department employees and the SUV driver were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Other patients were taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin.

The most seriously injured was the driver of the SUV, a 64-year-old man from Dunedin.

Motorists are asked to avoid Sunset Point Road. Officials say it may not reopen for several hours.

