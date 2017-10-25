A Massachusetts mom says her 7-year-old daughter's head was shaved bald without her permission.

Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut had Denise Robinson’s daughter Tru's head shaved about a week ago, 7News Boston reports. Robinson said her daughter, who previously had hair down her back, was told the decision was made because of hygiene.

"There was no hygenical reason for them to shave my child’s head. There was no head lice. There was no bed bugs. There was no, what I refer to as, rasta locks going on," Robinson, who is now working with a lawyer, told station NECN. "Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday and it was braided in the ponytails and there was nothing wrong."

Before the haircut, Robinson’s attorney, Richard Kendell, said a school volunteer told Tru "by shaving her head, her hair would grow back straight," CBS Boston reports.

The mom told NECN she feels like her daughter, who already has severe emotional issues, was "violated."

