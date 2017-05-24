Scott vetos bill allowing grocery stores to sell liquor

The bill would have allowed grocery stores to sell liquor. (Photo: Getty)

Gov. Rick Scott has vetoed the 'liquor wall' bill that would have allowed liquor sales in supermarkets.

In a letter to Secretary of State Kenneth Detzner, Scott said the bill would have hurt small businesses.

'I was a small business owner and many locally owned businesses have told me how this bill will impact their families and their ability to create jobs," Scott wrote.

The bill would have allowed grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor in the same space as other products was approved by the Florida Senate in a 21-17 vote on Thursday. Currently, liquor must be sold in a side store which is separated by a wall.

Similar bills stalled when they've come before legislators over the past three years. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Florida would become the 28th state to allow the sale of liquor alongside wine and beer.

© 2017 WTSP-TV