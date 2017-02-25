Pastor wants you to stop ranting on Facebook

The pastor of Northside Baptist put on the sign in front of his church “CHRISTIAN, STOP IT! STOP YOUR RANTS ON FACEBOOK," to make a statement. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Complaining, bashing and ranting are things you probably see every day on social media.

One Midlands pastor says it's too much and decided to make a statement about it.

The pastor of Northside Baptist put on the sign in front of his church “CHRISTIAN, STOP IT! STOP YOUR RANTS ON FACEBOOK.”

“People complain when they're cut off in traffic. People complain about the churches they go to. People complain about the president that we have,” Pastor Rocky Purvis explained. “It seems like in every area of life, we're ranting today. We're complaining and we're beating one another up verbally and um we shouldn't do that.”

Purvis is calling out Christians specifically with his church sign because of the higher standard of love, peace and kindness they are called to within their faith.

However, he says the message of civility is really for everyone.

“There is civility that each and every one of us should have and though we can have honest debates on issues, we can be kind as we have those debates,” the pastor explained. “I would say it's time for us to get back to a little bit of kindness in our society.”

Purvis said he has not always been good on social media.

“Yeah I'm human and I get mad. I could want to flick somebody off in traffic. I can want to get off on somebody on Facebook, but just because I feel a certain way doesn't mean that I'm supposed to act that way,” Purvis said.

He said there is a way for us to say how we feel while respecting others.

“The key is civility,” Purvis explained passionately. “The key is kindness.”

Social Media Strategist Heather Heuman is getting in on the conversation.

She said that everyone should make sure they know their employer's social media policies and how they are to carry themselves.

“Is this helpful? Is this Kind? Does this add to any type of a conversation?” questions Heuman said you should ask yourself before posting.

Heuman said if you want to post your opinion without ranting, she suggests posting an article with facts, data and research that back up your point.

“Post a link and then say I found this to be quite intriguing,” the strategist suggested posting. “What are your thoughts?”

Heuman also said you can unfollow people on Facebook without unfriending if you are tired of someone else's ranting.

