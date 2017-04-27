Sea Dogs: Coast Guard rescue stranded pet, master

YANKEETOWN, Fla. — Man's best friend got help from the best friend of mariners in peril on Thursday when the Coast Guard came to the rescue of a sailor and his four-legged first mate.
At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, personnel at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a radio call from Jim Baxter, 50, that he was low on water and his 27-foot sailboat, Kittywake, was disabled.
Baxter said he was out at sea for three days.
A crew from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown was dispatched, and about 4 p.m. they found Baxter and his dog, Freddy. The crew placed a beacon on the disabled sailboat to alert mariners in the area and transported Baxter and Freddy to Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee.
No injuries were reported.
