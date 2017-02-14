Search for missing plane enters second day

The missing white Cherokee Piper airplane was last seen on radar around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The search for missing pilot Jasper Jerels, his fiancé and his teenage son has entered its second day.

Searchers discovered a small debris field Tuesday and there are unconfirmed reports that a seat matching the description of the interior of the missing Cherokee Piper single-engine plane was found.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for Jerels, Hue Singletary and Dylan Jerels, who were reported late to arrive at their destination on Cedar Key on Sunday afternoon.

Their plane departed from Brooksville around 10:30 a.m. but its last radar signal was reported about 7 miles south of Cedar Key at 11:06 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent another C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Clearwater to search the 150 square mile zone following an overnight night search by another plane. 10News reporter Jennifer Titus was at the air station for an exclusive look at the search effort.

The Coast Guard said that it s still a search-and-rescue operation and are hopeful that all three people will be located.

