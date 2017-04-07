Search is on at Orlando airport for runaway service dog

Scarlet the dog has been missing from Orlando International Airport since Thursday. (Photo: Image via Facebook)

ORLANDO -- People are searching for a service dog in training which ran away from her handler at a security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport on Thursday.

According to WKMG in Orlando, the 3-year-old pitbull Scarlet became spooked after TSA agents requested her trainer, Kaitlyn Wakefield, take off Scarlet's leash.

Wakefield told WKMG that neither she nor the dog would be permitted through security if Scarlet had her harness on and leash attached. As Wakefield was dealing with the leash and attaching it to her belt, Scarlet jumped out of her arms and ran out of the exit.

As of Friday afternoon, Scarlet has not been found despite a private investigator searching the airport with sniff dogs yesterday.

WKMG said that a search party made up of volunteers is conducting a search of Terminal A today.

