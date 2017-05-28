Search is on for missing Ocala woman

Marion County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 29-year-old Ocala woman.

Jasmine Barrios was last seen leaving her home in the 2300 block of Southwest 5th Court about 11 a.m. She sent text messages to her family that have them concerned.

She was driving a 2001 silver Buick Century, Fla. tag BDLZ56.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue skirt.

If you see Barrios or have information, you are asked to call 911.

