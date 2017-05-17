Search on for dog with cancer who ran away from vet

TAMPA, Fla. -- A canine cancer patient ran away from a veterinary clinic Wednesday morning, and the public is being asked help bring her home.

Shelby, a 4-year-old Boxer mix, escaped from BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital, 3000 Busch Lake Blvd.

The dog is undergoing treatment for cancer, a spokeswoman said.

Shelby is approximately 50 pounds and is brown and white. She was last seen near Busch Boulevard at the Dale Mabry overpass.

More than 20 BluePearl staff members are currently searching for her. Shelby has been spotted several times but we haven’t been able to catch her.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the clinic.

If you see Shelby, please contact BluePearl immediately at info.fl@bluepearlvet.com or call (813) 933-8944.

© 2017 WTSP-TV