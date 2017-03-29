WTSP
Search on for missing 16-year-old girl

10News WTSP , WTSP 2:48 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

Marion County sheriff's deputies are hoping the public can help locate a missing 16-year-old.

Rosa Montoya, of Summerfield, was last seen about 1 a.m. today at her home on the 200 block of Southeast 160th Street. 

She is 5 feet all, 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white crop top and black sandals. 

She suffers from medical conditions and doesn't have her medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

