Search on for missing 16-year-old girl

Marion County sheriff's deputies are hoping the public can help locate a missing 16-year-old.
Rosa Montoya, of Summerfield, was last seen about 1 a.m. today at her home on the 200 block of Southeast 160th Street.
She is 5 feet all, 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white crop top and black sandals.
She suffers from medical conditions and doesn't have her medications.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
