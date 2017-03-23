Search suspended for Citrus Co. man who fell off cruise ship

The Carnival cruise ship Victory departs port in Key West. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2013 AFP)

MIAMI – The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday night. for a 23-year-old Citrus County man who fell off the Carnival Victory cruise ship 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.

Brandon Paul, 23, of Floral City, reportedly went overboard at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday from the eighth deck of the cruise ship.

The cruise ship launched a search boat and contacted the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center.





Brandon Paul disappeared early Wednesday from a cruise ship. (Photo: Facebook)

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Brandon Paul,” said Chris Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator, Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center. “Making the choice to suspend a search is never an easy decision and one the Coast Guard doesn’t take lightly, and despite our best efforts, we were unable to reunite Paul with his family.”

Rescue crews searched for more than 16 hours covering 3,469 square miles.



© 2017 WTSP-TV