Search suspended for Clearwater man who was sailing to Maine

The Associated Press , WTSP 4:31 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Coast Guard is suspending search efforts for an 82-year-old Clearwater man missing since his sailboat ran aground in North Carolina.

A Coast Guard news release said that Richard Tomlinson had left a Florida marina headed for Maine.

His sailboat was found on a beach near Frisco, North Carolina on Monday. The Coast Guard used aircraft and a boat to search 2,700-square miles.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Stephen Matadobra issued a statement offering condolences to Tomlinson's friends and family.

© 2017 Associated Press


