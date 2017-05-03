Search suspended for Clearwater man who was sailing to Maine

Tomlinson's boat was found run aground in North Carolina. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Coast Guard is suspending search efforts for an 82-year-old Clearwater man missing since his sailboat ran aground in North Carolina.



A Coast Guard news release said that Richard Tomlinson had left a Florida marina headed for Maine.



His sailboat was found on a beach near Frisco, North Carolina on Monday. The Coast Guard used aircraft and a boat to search 2,700-square miles.



Coast Guard Cmdr. Stephen Matadobra issued a statement offering condolences to Tomlinson's friends and family.

