Sebring girl, 14, reported missing

SEBRING, Fla. - Authorities are searching for Michaela Graham, 14, who is the subject of a statewide missing child alert.

Michaela wa last seen on the 1300 bock of Glenwood Avenue in Sebring. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing light peach or pink colored pants with writing on them and a red short sleeve shirt.

Michaela also has superficial cuts on her left arm.

Investigators believe Michaela may be with Elizabeth Wortman, 37, who is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair may be traveling in a blue, four door, sedan.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Sebring police at 863-402-7200 or 911.

