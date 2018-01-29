Second arrest made in robbery, assault of mother holding toddler

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A second person was arrested for an incident where a mother was punched and robbed while holding her toddler.

Delshawn Bradshaw, 18, of Waterbridge Drive in Winter Haven, was arrested Monday "due to the outpouring of tips coming in after the initial release of the crime," Winter Park police said in a statement.

Bradshaw is charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

Marques Javelle Haines, 19, of Kings Pond Avenue in Winter Haven, was arrested last week for punching the woman and taking her purse while in Kiwanis Park.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV