POLK CITY, Fla. - The second person injured during a gun collection robbery and killing died from his injuries, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Kenneth Maier died at about 1 p.m. Friday.

"We are heartbroken to hear that Kenneth passed away today," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Kenneth's family and friends. This act of vicious murder should have never happened."

Maier was found outside after 31 guns and a vehicle were taken from his home on the 7000 block of Berkley Road on Jan. 3.

Maier's roommate, William Reiss, 68, was found dead inside.

Gerjuan Jackson, 18, a FEMA contractor who previously purchased guns from Reiss, along with Kenley Campbell and Darril Lamar Rankin Jr., both 22, were arrested and charged with Reiss' death.

The men drove from Mobile, Ala., to commit the robbery and killing, investigators said.

"When they arrived in Alabama, Jackson took the victim’s truck to a wooded area and set the pick-up truck on fire," investigators said. "Jackson said the stolen property firearms and television, had been sold on “the streets” except for the 3 firearms that were recovered from Campbell and Rankin’s home. Jackson estimated that a total of twenty to twenty-five firearms were stolen from the victim’s residence."

The trio currently faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault/battery, 13 counts of grand theft of a firearm, robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon, conveyance burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Additional murder charges are pending against the suspects, investigators said.

