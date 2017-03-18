Secret Service stops person who jumped rack outside White House fence

The U.S. Secret Service on Saturday arrested a person who jumped a bike rack near the White House security perimeter, according to several media reports. Getty photo

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service on Saturday arrested a person who jumped a bike rack near the White House security perimeter, according to several media reports.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Twitter that the individual did not breach the White House grounds.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

The incident comes less than 10 days after a man successfully jumped the fence at the White House and was on the presidential grounds for more than 16 minutes before Secret Service agents discovered his presence.

The Secret Service released details of that earlier breach Friday, revealing that the fence jumper scaled the first barrier at about 11:21 p.m. March 10 and was not arrested until 11:38 p.m.

