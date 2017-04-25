Selfie might help you buy life insurance

Singer Katy Perry takes a selfie with fans at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5 Inglewood, California. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia (Photo: Jonathan Leibson, 2017 Getty Images)

Selfies might seem to be just a narcissistic event, but soon they might be used in determining what you pay for life insurance.

There are many insurers testing Lapetus technology, according to Nerd Wallet, that uses facial analytics and other data to estimate life expectancy.

"Your face is something you wear all your life, and it tells a very unique story about you," says Karl Ricanek Jr., co-founder and chief data scientist at Lapetus Solutions Inc. in Wilmington, N.C.

Lapetus says its product, Chronos, would enable a customer to buy life insurance online in as little as 10 minutes without taking a life insurance medical exam.

Life insurers already gather other data with your permission to get insight beyond the information you supply on the application. For example, they often pull motor vehicle records, prescription drug histories and reports from an insurance industry database of certain information disclosed on past individual life and health insurance applications.

