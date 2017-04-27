Selmon Expressway shut down for ad agency shoot

This was the Selmon Expressway on Tuesday. It was shut down for an ad agency shoot.

The project was done by Ad Parters, a local ad agency. The purpose was to show potential out-of-market clients that Tampa Bay could create world-class ideas.

The scene in the film shows a man working at a desk in the middle of the Selmon Expressway, and it is the vastness of the Selmon behind him that adds a sense of desolation and cinema grandeur to the idea,” said producer Jonni Watts.

The agency got all of the permits for the shoot and had police blocking entrances.

The film will likely be submitted to Tampa Bay’s next Gasparilla International Film Festival in 2018. Until then, the film will be used as a digital promotional tool.

