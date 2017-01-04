Semi-truck goes off I-75 onto Fowler Avenue in Tampa

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 75 at Fowler Avenue sent the truck off the interstate and onto Fowler Avenue. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning sent a semi truck off of the overpass and onto Fowler Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue posted on Twitter images from the crash which happened shortly after 7 a.m. According to reports, the semi driver was cut off by a second driver. He lost control of the semi, which sent it off the overpass.

Florida Highway Patrol said that the semi driver had serious injuries but is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Westbound Fowler Ave. is shut down as crews work to clean up the small fuel spill. Debris from the truck was left on I-75. Crews are currently assessing any damage to the I-75 overpass.

Eastbound traffic on Fowler Ave. was taken down to one lane. Avoid the area.

