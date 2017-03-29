Semi-vs-car crash in Tampa closes Adamo Drive

A crash involving a semi-truck and a car has closed Adamo Drive just after Orient Road in Tampa. (Photo: Sky10)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Police are on scene of a traffic crash involving a semi truck and a vehicle on Adamo Drive at Orient Road in Tampa.

It appears one person has died in the crash which happened Wednesday morning before 8 a.m.

Sky10 flew over the scene and had video of first responders rushing to extricate the victim from the crash. They stopped their rescue efforts and placed a white sheet over the victim.

The crash has closed eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive just after Orient Road.Traffic from northbound and southbound Orient Road is being diverted to westbound Adamo Drive. Drivers on westbound Adamo are being detoured to other routes.

Tampa Police Department said on its Twitter account for drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

