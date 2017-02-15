Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Tampa Bay Times photo) (Photo: Luis Santana, Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA -- The controversial $10 parking fee at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will end on February 21, according to a mailer sent out by the casino.

According to a post Tuesday on Reddit, the casino will offer free parking for all members of its Wild Card player's club. Previously, only Elite or X-Card members could have their parking comped.

A photo of the mailer sent out by Seminole Hard Rock & Casino advertises free parking for all Wild Card members. The $10 parking fee was reduced to $5 for non-members. (Photo: Reddit via octopus_monocle)

Non-members will now have to pay $5 to use the parking garage.

When the parking fee was introduced in August 2016, it generated negative sentiment from local fans of the Hard Rock.

It also caused headaches for neighborhoods around the casino who were forced to deal with gamers parking on the residential streets.

