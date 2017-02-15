TAMPA -- The controversial $10 parking fee at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will end on February 21, according to a mailer sent out by the casino.
According to a post Tuesday on Reddit, the casino will offer free parking for all members of its Wild Card player's club. Previously, only Elite or X-Card members could have their parking comped.
Non-members will now have to pay $5 to use the parking garage.
When the parking fee was introduced in August 2016, it generated negative sentiment from local fans of the Hard Rock.
It also caused headaches for neighborhoods around the casino who were forced to deal with gamers parking on the residential streets.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs