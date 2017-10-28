WTSP
Seminole Heights victim being laid to rest today

People in the neighborhood are on alert and anxious to get the person who killed three people.

WTSP 9:52 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

TAMPA -- One of three people who were killed this month in Seminole Heights will be laid to rest today.

Anthony Naiboa was fatally shot on October 19.  Earlier in the month, Edward Mitchell and Monica Hoffa were also killed in Seminole Heights.

Naiboa will be remembered during a viewing and funeral service at Seminole Heights United Methodist Church.

On Thursday, police released new video of a person of interest in the shootings.   There’s a $35,000 reward being offered in the case.

 

