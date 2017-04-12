Seminole man charged with possessing child, bestiality porn

A 51-year-old Seminole man is being held on more than $1 million bail after being arrested on child porn charges.

According to Pinellas County sheriff's detectives, their investigation began in January 2017, after receiving information that James Schnur was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives were able to recover numerous images depicting bestiality and child pornography from Schnur's computer.

Schnur has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene materials.

Schnur is being held at the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $1,001,000.

