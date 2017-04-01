Seminole man who attacked boyfriend, cat with ax found dead, deputies say

Jordan Morgan was found dead in a home, deputies said. (Photo: WKMG)

Seminole County deputies say a man who attacked his boyfriend and a cat with an ax has been found dead.

According to WKMG, the victim said he awoke Thursday morning to find Jordan Douglas Morgan, 18, standing over his bed holding an ax.

Morgan hit the victim and the cat, then the victim chased Morgan out of the house, WKMG said.

The victim had a gash on his head, and the cat's head was split open, deputies said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The cat was being treated at a veterinarian's office for serious injuries, deputies said.

Authorities looked for Morgan until they received information he was in a home on Altamonte Springs. When deputies went into the home Friday evening, they said they found Morgan dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation

