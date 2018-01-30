LAKELAND, Fla. -- It's one of the most memorable moments in any law enforcement officer's career -- getting sworn in. One new deputy’s swearing in was also a proud moment for a seasoned veteran.

Sgt. Lyle Tripp helped Coby Allred achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a police officer.

“Ever since I can remember and as far as my family and friends can tell me, since I was young, it’s all I wanted to be,” Allred said. “I wanted to be a cop.”



Allred is in training to become a deputy. He met Sgt. Tripp as a freshman at Kathleen High School, where Tripp taught his Criminal Justice Academy class.



“I think Coby was one of my favorites. I used to pick on him a lot,” Tripp joked.



The program is for students who are interested in law enforcement, and Tripp saw Allred’s potential. He guided him through high school and the law enforcement academy. Last week, he was at his swearing in.

“I feel like he's one of my own kids,” Tripp said. “He's doing what we both worked towards, because it wasn't just his goal. It was my goal to get him here as well.”



Allred has only ever wanted to wear a Polk County Sheriff’s Office uniform. With the support of family and friends, and his now-coworker, he gets to.



“This is where I want to be,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere else.”

