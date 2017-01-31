Serious crash injures two in Clearwater

A serious two vehicle crash on Drew Street sent this car into a tree in Clearwater. (Photo: Clearwater Public Safety)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A serious two-car crash has left two victims with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon and closed the roadway to traffic.

The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. at the intersection of Drew Street and Evergreen Avenue.

According to Clearwater Police Department, the two cars collided, causing one driver to lose control and crashing into a nearby tree.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the crash and had to extricate both victims from their car. They were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

As of 3:25 p.m. Drew Street is closed between Betty Lane and Highland Avenue. Avoid this area.

