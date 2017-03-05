Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 SB in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down approaching Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port as authorities deal with a serious multi-vehicle wreck.

The crash was reported around 5:19 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

