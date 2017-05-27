Service dog gets spot in school yearbook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Juveniles arrested in child porn case
-
Holiday couple leaves hotel EGL05262017
-
Couple ordered out of motel
-
Two children die in hot car tragedy in Parker County
-
Woman drops 200 pounds
-
Family-owned butcher survives
-
Houston man's romantic blunder goes viral
-
Dad surprises girl at school
-
Universal's Volcano Bay
-
Naked man accused of stealing swan in Polk Co.
More Stories
-
‘We try to remember, we try to pay tribute': Vietnam…May 26, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Memorial Day observances around Tampa BayMay 27, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Middle school students arrested after allegedly…May 26, 2017, 5:05 p.m.