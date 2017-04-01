1 person dead, many more hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning

The Quality Inn in Niles, Michigan suffered a serious gas leak that left more than seven people, including six children, in need of treatment on Saturday, April 1. (Photo: Courtesy of ABC 57 News)

NILES, MICH. - One person is dead and several more people are hospitalized after carbon monoxide levels at a hotel pool became "dangerously high," according to ABC 57 News.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Quality Inn and Suites in Niles, Mich. An employee of the hotel walked by the pool area and noticed that several people were unconscious. The employee opened the door to the pool area then called 911.

Police confirm 13 people total needed treatment, including six children between the ages of 10 and 14 that were found unconscious. The patients included the six children, hotel staff, two Berrien County deputies and a Nile City police officer.

One person taken to an area hospital was reported dead on arrival.

When crews arrived on the scene to rescue the children, they did not have on breathing equipment, thus exposing them to the carbon monoxide, ABC 57 reports.

Officials say that the carbon monoxide levels were at 800 parts per million, which is dangerously high -- 50 parts per million is an acceptable level.

The highest levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the pool area, but could also be detected in other locations in the hotel, mainly the lower level.

ABC 57 says that the hotel has been evacuated and is currently being aired out. A mechanical engineer is working to determine the source of the carbon monoxide. If the case is isolated to just the pool area, the hotel will reopen once fully aired out.

