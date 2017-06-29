WTSP
Several workers injured at TECO plant

10News Staff , WTSP 5:25 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Units are on the scene of a hazardous material situation at the TECO Big Bend Power Plant in south Hillsborough County.

A TECO spokeswoman said at least four of their workers have been injured, and officials are trying to figure out what happened.

Some of the workers may have some type of burns, the spokeswoman said.

