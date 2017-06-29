Several workers injured at TECO plant

Emergency crews are at the Big Bend Power Plant after several workers were injured. (Photo: 10News Staff)

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Units are on the scene of a hazardous material situation at the TECO Big Bend Power Plant in south Hillsborough County.

A TECO spokeswoman said at least four of their workers have been injured, and officials are trying to figure out what happened.

Some of the workers may have some type of burns, the spokeswoman said.

Breaking: #HCFR is currently working a major incident at the TECO plant in Apollo Beach with multiple patients; PIO en route — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) June 29, 2017

