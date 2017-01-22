Severe weather cancellations across the Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG - The Clearwater Distance Classic scheduled for today has been canceled due to potential weather-related issues. The event included a 5K run, marathon, half marathon, 5-miler and a 5K walk.

A statement posted on the event website reads:

The Clearwater Distance Classic has been canceled due to a weather advisory of SEVERE weather arriving on Sunday morning.

This was a decision made by the Clearwater Emergency Department, Clearwater Police Department, Indian Shores Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and Sunstar Ambulance.

As a reminder, all of the above must be concerned with not only YOUR safety, but the safety of our volunteers, crew members, and other people who facilitate making races happen.

Regarding refunds, we are happy to offer a fair refund/deferral policy to athletes who register early (3 months or more prior to race day), and notify us in writing at least 3 weeks prior to race day.

Unfortunately, we are unable to offer refunds to our registered athletes due to acts of God, such as severe weather that public safety officials deem unsafe for ALL participants, including athletes, volunteers, and other facilitators.

Please keep an eye out for emails, Facebook Posts, and visit our website for additional updates, announcements and information.

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival events for Sunday have also been canceled. Organizers say the City of Tampa wants to ensure the safety of everyone.

rum Circle & Dancers * 11:30am – 12:30pm 2 Day Individual – $200 | Early Bird – $175 Local and Regional Entertainment * 1:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Day Table (8) – $720 | Early Bird – $640 (various artist and genre) 2 Day Table (8) – $1440 | Early Bird – $1240 The Urban Cafe * 3:30pm – 5:00pm Early Bird Special Ends – January 15 David Sanborn * 5:30pm - See more at: http://tampablackheritage.org/music-fest/#sthash.cIryrnCa.dpuf

In Hernando County, the Brooksville Raid has also been canceled Sunday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

unday, January 22: 1 Day Individual – $20 | Early Bird – $15 Drum Circle & Dancers * 11:30am – 12:30pm 2 Day Individual – $200 | Early Bird – $175 Local and Regional Entertainment * 1:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Day Table (8) – $720 | Early Bird – $640 (various artist and genre) 2 Day Table (8) – $1440 | Early Bird – $1240 The Urban Cafe * 3:30pm – 5:00pm Early Bird Special Ends – January 15 David Sanborn * 5:30pm - See more at: http://tampablackheritage.org/music-fest/#sthash.hVUkzxne.dpuf

unday, January 22: 1 Day Individual – $20 | Early Bird – $15 Drum Circle & Dancers * 11:30am – 12:30pm 2 Day Individual – $200 | Early Bird – $175 Local and Regional Entertainment * 1:00pm – 3:00pm 1 Day Table (8) – $720 | Early Bird – $640 (various artist and genre) 2 Day Table (8) – $1440 | Early Bird – $1240 The Urban Cafe * 3:30pm – 5:00pm Early Bird Special Ends – January 15 David Sanborn * 5:30pm - See more at: http://tampablackheritage.org/music-fest/#sthash.hVUkzxne.dpufSeveral events were planned at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa. Jazz artist David Sanborn was set to perform as well as several other local acts starting at 11:30 a.m. Sanborn was scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m.