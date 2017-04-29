1 killed, dozens hurt as tornado strikes east of Dallas

Car dealership damaged in Canton, Texas. Photo: Micheal Lavender

At least one person has been killed and dozens of others have been injured as tornadoes slammed an area east of Dallas. Significant tornado damage has been reported in the Canton area just east of Dallas.



Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed the fatality. East Texas Medical Center confirms to WFAA at least 49 people have been injured.



Tornado damage reported in Canton, Texas. Photo: Dr. Lyle DuBus



I-20 is closed in the area.



WFAA has received reports of numerous cars flipped over in the area. Numerous tornado warning remain in effect east of the metro area.



Shelly Ahlfinger told WFAA her son's 2-story home was destroyed in Canton off highway 19.



A car dealership at FM 17 and I-20 has reportedly sustained significant damage. Damage has also been reported near Emory, Texas.



Rowlett Police and Fire Rescue units are en route to assist in the Canton area.







WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila says there will be no severe weather in the Dallas - Fort Worth area Saturday evening.







© 2017 WFAA-TV