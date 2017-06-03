Sgt. Slaughter, meet Chief Slaughter

It was a meeting of the Slaughters this evening at Spectrum Field in Clearwater as the Clearwater Threshers celebrated Military Appreciation Night.
Chief Dan Slaughter of the Clearwater Police Department got the chance to meet professional wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter on the field before the game.
The two were presented jerseys by the Threshers for the occasion.
Slaughter - the wrestler, not the chief - then signed plenty of autographs and posed for pictures with fans.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs