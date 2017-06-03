Sgt. Slaughter, meet Chief Slaughter

Pro wrestler Sgt. Slaughter, left, meets Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter at Spectrum Field. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

It was a meeting of the Slaughters this evening at Spectrum Field in Clearwater as the Clearwater Threshers celebrated Military Appreciation Night.

Chief Dan Slaughter of the Clearwater Police Department got the chance to meet professional wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter on the field before the game.

The two were presented jerseys by the Threshers for the occasion.

Slaughter - the wrestler, not the chief - then signed plenty of autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

