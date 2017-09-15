She helped deliver babies during Irma....then had one of her own

TAMPA -- A nurse at Tampa General Hospital helped deliver babies during Hurricane Irma…and then gave birth herself!

Labor and delivery nurse Katie Dean was scheduled to work the weekend Irma came through. She wasn’t due until September 27, but knew she could go into labor at any minute. And she and her husband. Dan, couldn’t go back to her St. Petersburg home because it was under a mandatory evacuation.

As it turned out, Dean made it through her shift and the hurricane just fine and returned to her undamaged home Monday. But not long after she and Dan made it home, her water broke and it was her turn to have a baby. They rushed right back up to Tampa General Hospital.

On Wednesday morning at 4:52, Christopher John Dean was born, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

Congratulations to the happy growing family! Read more on the Tampa General Hospital site.

We're in awe: TGH L & D nurse Katie Dean worked thru #HurricaneIrma at 37 wks pregnant, then had her own baby: https://t.co/elbHWPw3tD pic.twitter.com/GNxJEn7ngE — TampaGeneralHospital (@TGHCares) September 15, 2017

