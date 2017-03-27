Sheriff: Man arrested after killing girlfriend's 9-week-old kitten

Powell is being held in the Hernando County jail.

SPRING HILL, Fla. -- A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he assaulted his girlfriend and killed her 9-week-old cat in Spring Hill.

Jacob Paul Powell, 34, was charged with domestic battery and animal cruelty after Powell pushed his girlfriend against the wall and grabbed her wrists and ankles at their home on Deborah Drive, according to an arrest report.

Deputies reported Powell’s girlfriend tried to call 911 but he grabbed her cell phone, smashed it on the floor and threw it in the toilet.

After Powell killed the kitten named Rajah, he told his girlfriend “I was pissed off so I killed her,” deputies reported.

Deputies took Powell into custody where he denied assaulting his girlfriend and killing her kitten.

Powell is being held in the Hernando County jail.

