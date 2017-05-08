WTSP
Sheriff: Suspect sought after clothes set on fire at Macy's

The Hillsborough sheriff is looking for this man in connection with an arson case at Macy's in Brandon.

10News Staff , WTSP 1:50 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

BRANDON, Fla. -- A suspect is being sought after a rack of clothing was set on fire at the Macy's store in the Brandon Town Center.

About 4:30 p.m. April 27 , a fire was discovered in the store at the Macy's located at 638 Brandon Town Center, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. A witness saw a white male leaving the area of the fire.

The same person is seen on surveillance video entering the north doors to the store at 4:12 p.m.

The damaged merchandise is estimated at $218.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 21 years old, about 5-foot-8, weighing 140 pounds, with dark hair and wearing a white T-shirt and long dark shorts.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the suspect. To be eligible for a cash reward, tipsters should call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report the tip anonymously online by clicking here, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.  Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

