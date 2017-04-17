Sheriff: Suspect tries to eat meth, pot that fell from colostomy bag

Coffee County deputies initiated the stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a black Lincoln Navigator for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff's office.

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A drug suspect got upset during a traffic stop and then tried to eat the meth and marijuana that fell out of his colostomy bag.

Coffee County deputies initiated the stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a black Lincoln Navigator for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies learned the vehicle was uninsured and smelled marijuana from inside the SUV. Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit agents responded to the scene, and a K-9 officer utilized his animal to confirm the presence of marijuana.

While officers were searching the vehicle, Ronnie D. Moore III of Douglas became irate, and a bag of suspected marijuana and another bag containing suspected methamphetamine fell from Moore’s colostomy bag.

Moore attempted to swallow the bags whole, but officers intervened and confiscated the drugs.

Moore was arrested and transported to the Coffee Count Jail. He faces one charge of misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

