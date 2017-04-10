Sheriff to heroin dealers: 'We're coming for you'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff is going viral for his message to heroin dealers.

If you mess with heroin, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnel says law enforcement is coming for you.

A video posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page had been shared more than 13,500 times by Monday afternoon. In it, Sheriff Grinnel is flanked by men in masks, talking about heroin use in the county.

In a message directed at dealers, Sheriff Grinnel says, “Enjoy looking over your shoulder, constantly wondering if today’s the day we come for you. Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off its hinges.”



