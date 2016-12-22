Sheriff: No terrorist connection in New Port Richey case

Sherif Elganainy (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- The fight was on when two Pasco County deputies tried to take 21-year-old Sherif Elganainy into custody for marijuana found in his room.

"He's pulling on my gun," said a deputy in the body camera video.

"He tries to grab the gun, unholster the gun of one of the deputies, they are fighting for their lives in this situation," said Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Rescue units were called to Sherif's parents home on Carissa Lane Wednesday morning.

"The mother smells some chemicals, the father starts ventilating the house, they get into a confrontation with their son, Sherif. He then pushes the father and the mother," Nocco said.

The father was taken to the hospital and deputies found some type of chemicals and marijuana in Sherif's room.

"Mom made statements to detectives that when he gets mad he says things to her like I'm a terrorist or part of ISIS," Nocco said.

At that point, the terrorist investigation was on with multiple federal agencies and the bomb squad to check out the unknown substances.

"The chemicals that we found are not precursors that would be used for narcotics. There is nothing that we found at this point that would make us believe that he is associated with a cell or anything with that nature," Nocco said.

Two deputies were injured. One got a broken hand and the other a blow to the head. A Taser was used striking Sherif and a deputy.

"This individual is extremely dangerous. There were chemicals out there he was researching, further how to make other chemical devices he had made statements about these things," Nocco said. "I don't want to say anything to damage the case. I want to put this person away as long as we can because it's clear this individual should not be out on the streets."

Sherif is facing multiple charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery on law enforcement and resisting arrest with violence. More charges could be added.

(© 2016 WTSP)