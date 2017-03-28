Sheriff: Woman uses rifle to threaten rowing team

Donna Betts of Osprey is charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She remains in custody today without bond. Sarasota County sheriff photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A 62-year-old woman has been charged with using a rifle to threaten several members of a rowing team practicing offshore. She then threw the rifle in the water.

About 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sarasota County deputies responded to reports of a woman standing on a dock, aiming a weapon at members of the Sarasota Rowing during their daily practice.

Several victims said Donna Betts pointed a .30-30 Winchester rifle at team members and coaches while threatening to shoot them if they came onto her property.

The incident was captured on a cell phone.

She tossed the weapon in the water before retreating inside her home.

Betts then called 911 to say that the high school crew has ruined her life, and she has had it.

The rifle was recovered and Betts was taken into custody just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Betts, of Osprey, is charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She remains in custody today without bond.

