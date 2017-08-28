WTSP
Shocking viral video shows Houston intersate flooded

Viral video of flooded interstate bridge in Houston

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 10:47 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

HOUSTON, Tx. -- There has been an outpouring of videos and photos from Texas after the catastrophic effects of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Residents and reporters alike have captured some of the raw emotions and moments from the flooding and devastation that has followed after Hurricane Harvey made landfall Sunday.

Houston resident Lisa Hopkins captured a particularly telling video via Facebook Live of the flooding of a well-known Houston interstate.

She captured some of the shocking moments as water rushed from side to side of what once was a bayou under Interstate 10. The video has since received over 3,000 reactions and has been shared more than 15,000 times. 

The video speaks for itself as it appears to be a rushing river instead of a once regularly used interstate system.

 

