3 killed, 8 wounded at Fort Lauderdale airport: CBS

Reports say there was a shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Friday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Three people are reported dead and eight others wounded in a shooting Friday in the baggage claim are of the Fort Lauderdale international airport.

All services are suspended at the airport, which recommends travelers contact their airline for more information.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it got reports of a shooting at 12:55 p.m.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area that serves Delta. They did not elaborate.



Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler says that the shooting was done by a lone shooter.



News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

The shooting occurred on the south side of the airport and affects Delta and Air Canada flights.



Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."



Calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.